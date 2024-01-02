2 Honolulu police officers shot, gunman dead after chase

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An attempted-murder suspect was killed in a shootout with Honolulu police officers, two of whom were shot, ending an hours-long, islandwide manhunt and chase on New Year’s Day. Read more

Honolulu police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan confirmed Monday night that suspect Sydney Tafokitau was killed and two officers — a Crime Reduction Unit officer with five years’ experience on the force, and a patrol officer with two years’ — were in a hospital undergoing surgery.

A fourth man was wounded “by a police vehicle” and whether he was involved in the crime is part of the ongoing investigation, Logan said.

All the injured were taken to The Queen’s Medical Center and police did not release their conditions. Sources told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the CRU officer’s head was grazed by a bullet and the patrol officer was shot in the stomach.

Speaking at a news conference Monday night at HPD headquarters, Logan described a complicated chase stretching from Kapahulu to the North Shore and back to the University area for several hours Monday afternoon.

Logan said Tafokitau was not pulling over or stopping, and he would make frequent “U-turns and shoot at officers.”

The chase included an armed carjacking on the Windward side, and multiple shots fired by the suspect at the pursuing officers at various times.

Tafokitau, 44, was shot near University Avenue and Dole Street after 4 p.m., and taken to the hospital where he died, Logan said. The chief did not share any details about the fourth man injured by the police vehicle.

Robert Cavaco, president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, said in a statement, “This afternoon, two Honolulu Police Department officers were shot while attempting to apprehend a dangerous attempted murder suspect. We are praying for the full and swift recovery of our injured brothers who risked their lives and sacrificed their safety today to protect the lives and safety of the public. Out of respect for the officers and their families, we will not be disclosing any additional information at this time.”

Honolulu police closed a large swath of University Avenue from Metcalf to King streets, including Dole Street, for several hours during and after the shootout.

Logan defended the department’s decision to release little information to the public during the day as the situation unfolded, saying it was a complicated, fluid case, and that “our goal was to apprehend the suspect.”

“Is anybody from the public trying to interject themselves into the investigation? Trying to take video or possibly trying to see if this is the individual (wanted by HPD) and get close. We don’t know what the individual’s intent is at that point. To keep the public safe, the investigation unfolded the way it did,” said Logan.

“I’m not sure what I could tell you that would make you understand what we’re doing and what we’re getting involved in is fluid.”

Details of the day’s events were not clear hours after the shooting.

CrimeStoppers put out a news release after 2 p.m., several hours after the day’s first reported shooting.

“Tafokitau is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 and do not approach,” CrimeStoppers said.

Tafokitau allegedly shot a 39-year-old woman Monday morning on Moanalua Freeway.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services technicians responded after 7 a.m. and treated the woman “with advanced life support who suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds and continued treatment en route to an emergency room.”

Honolulu police responded at 7:17 a.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on the eastbound airport exit from the freeway. Police closed the exit as they investigated.

CrimeStoppers asked for the public’s help finding Tafokitau, who was already wanted for first-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

On Dec. 16, at about 12:45 a.m., Tafokitau allegedly argued with a group of males on Rose Street in Kalihi.

He allegedly shot at the group, hitting one man, and stabbed another man in the shoulder, police said.

On Dec. 21, “multiple no-bail warrants were issued for his arrest” according to HPD.

At 11:35 a.m. Monday, plainclothes HPD officers tried to arrest Tafokitau in a stolen vehicle in Kalihi when he allegedly “fired multiple times at their unmarked vehicle.”

Tafokitau fled on Likelike Highway. Shortly after, he allegedly stole another vehicle at gunpoint.