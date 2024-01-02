comscore 2 Honolulu police officers shot, gunman dead after chase | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 Honolulu police officers shot, gunman dead after chase

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police assess the scene on University Avenue around a vehicle allegedly carjacked by Sydney Tafokitau on Monday. Tafokitau shot two officers before being killed in a shootout, HPD said.

  Sydney Tafokitau

An attempted-murder suspect was killed in a shootout with Honolulu police officers, two of whom were shot, ending an hours-long, islandwide manhunt and chase on New Year’s Day. Read more

