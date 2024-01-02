comscore Government proposals worry Maui short-term rental owners | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Government proposals worry Maui short-term rental owners

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Sydney Smith driving at her coffee farm in Maliko gulch. Smith is a short-term rental owner in Kula.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Sydney Smith, left, and Eve Eschner Hogan are vacation-rental owners in Kula concerned about the implications of a moratorium forcing them to go long-term.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a view of the Maliko gulch from one of Smith’s vacation rentals in Kula.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, owner Eve Eschner Hogan walks a labyrinth at The Sacred Garden of Maliko in Kula.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the entrance of The Sacred Garden of Maliko, which was founded by Hogan.

Finding housing for survivors has emerged as a top priority in the wake of the devastating Maui wildfires, but many fear that proposals coming forth to convert vacation rental units will jeopardize some businesses still struggling to stay afloat after the pandemic and since Lahaina’s destruction. Read more

