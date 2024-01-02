Hawaii’s first baby of 2024 came just as the New Year began

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jedidiah Punahele Sofa- Calarruda was born at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children as the clock struck midnight ushering in the new year Monday to become Hawaii’s first baby of 2024.

The proud parents of the 6-pound, 5.7-ounce baby boy, who measures 19.5 inches long, are Cinnamon Gabaylo and Keanuhea Sofa-Calarruda. This is the family’s first child.

“Our boy arrived early, he was due almost two weeks from today,” said dad Keanu­hea. “The meaning of his name, Jedidiah, is beloved of the Lord or friend of God.”

Mom and baby were resting comfortably New Year’s Day, according to Hawaii Pacific Health officials. They said the couple looks forward to family and friends meeting Jedidiah when they return home.

Since the couple are Nana­kuli High School graduates and high school sweethearts, Keanuhea wanted to send out a “Hawks behbeh” to his peers as part of this celebratory announcement, the hospital said.

As Hawaii’s only maternity, newborn and pediatric specialty hospital, Kapiolani delivers more than 6,000 babies a year.

Meantime, Jedidiah arrived several minutes ahead of another boy delivered New Year’s Day, this time on Hawaii island.

Kahilikaimana Lindsey- Lorenzo was born at 12:22 a.m. at Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital in Kamuela to mother, Teighen Lindsey, and father, Micah Lorenzo.

Their baby boy, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces, surprised his parents with a New Year’s Day delivery, after his mother went into labor 24 hours earlier, the hospital says.

As of September, 10,502 births were recorded in Hawaii in 2023, according to the state Department of Health. By county, Hawaii saw 1,327 births; Oahu recorded 7,726 births; Kauai reported 477 births; Maui reported 972.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaii is one of 18 states that experienced a population decline in recent years, largely due to people leaving the state for other locales. Hawaii’s population of over 1.4 million has declined every year since 2016.

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii has asserted that the state’s high cost of living is the main reason for its dwindling population.