comscore Girls Basketball Top 10: Powers gear up for ILH play | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Girls Basketball Top 10: Powers gear up for ILH play

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

New Year’s was the quietest time of the season so far except for everyone but ‘Iolani and Kamehameha. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Olympians and quarterbacks are the storylines to watch for 2024
Next Story
Scoreboard – January 2, 2024

Scroll Up