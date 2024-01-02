Girls Basketball Top 10: Powers gear up for ILH play

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

New Year’s was the quietest time of the season so far except for everyone but ‘Iolani and Kamehameha. Read more

New Year’s was the quietest time of the season so far except for everyone but ‘Iolani and Kamehameha.

The Raiders traveled to the West Coast Jamboree in the Bay Area and finished third in the second-highest bracket, the Diamond Division. The Raiders defeated Salesian College Prep (Calif.) 45-40, then lost to Chaminade College Prep (Calif.), 57-39, in the semifinals.

‘Iolani closed the tourney on Saturday with a 50-41 win over Pleasant Valley (Calif) for third place. Pleasant Valley (10-5) is ranked No. 11 in the MaxPreps rankings for CIF Division III, and No. 45 overall in the CIF.

Kamehameha’s young squad entered the fourth-highest bracket, the Emerald Division, and beat McClatchy (Calif.) 63-35 in the opening round. McClatchy (7-5) is ranked No. 52 overall in the CIF by MaxPreps.

The Warriors then lost to Whitney (Calif.), 49-42, in the semifinals. Whitney (13-3) is ranked No. 42 overall in the CIF by MaxPreps.

On Saturday, Kamehameha defeated Buchanan (Calif.) 65-56 for third place. Buchanan is ranked No. 39 statewide by MaxPreps. Orange Lutheran, which Kamehameha beat in overtime, 55-48, on Nov. 14, is ranked No. 40.

Kamehameha will host Punahou on Wednesday at 5 p.m. as ILH regular-season play resumes. The Warriors also visit ‘Iolani on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top Ten remained status quo. ‘Iolani collected eight first-place votes while Kamehameha received two.

Konawaena remained at No. 3 following road wins over Kohala, 73-22, and Pahoa, 80-2. Fourth-ranked Waiakea had a bye and No. 5 Campbell posted lopsided wins over Waipahu, 69-20, and Aiea, 52-9.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (8) (15-3) 98 1

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Friday, 5:30 p.m.

2. Kamehameha (2) (14-2, 1-0 ILH) 91 2

> next: vs. Punahou, Wednesday

> next: at ‘Iolani, Friday

3. Konawaena (14-3, 6-0 BIIF) 71 3

> next: vs. Ka‘u, Wednesday

4. Waiakea (12-3, 7-1 BIIF) 66 4

> next: at Keaau, Thursday

5. Campbell (9-4, 4-0 OIA) 61 5

> next: vs. Waialua, Thursday

> next: at Pearl City, Saturday

6. Maryknoll (13-3, 2-0 ILH D-II) 53 6

> next: vs. Hanalani, Wednesday

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Saturday

7. Kahuku (8-6, 5-0 OIA) 36 7

> next: vs. Kalaheo, Thursday

> next: at Kailua, Saturday

8. Moanalua (9-7, 5-0 OIA) 25 8

> next: vs. McKinley, Thursday

> next: vs. Anuenue, Saturday

9. Punahou (6-6, 0-2 ILH) 18 9

> next: at Kamehameha, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

10. Kapaa (8-5, 6-0 KIF) 8 10

> next: bye