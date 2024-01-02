Hawaii Prep World | Sports Girls Basketball Top 10: Powers gear up for ILH play By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! New Year’s was the quietest time of the season so far except for everyone but ‘Iolani and Kamehameha. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. New Year’s was the quietest time of the season so far except for everyone but ‘Iolani and Kamehameha. The Raiders traveled to the West Coast Jamboree in the Bay Area and finished third in the second-highest bracket, the Diamond Division. The Raiders defeated Salesian College Prep (Calif.) 45-40, then lost to Chaminade College Prep (Calif.), 57-39, in the semifinals. ‘Iolani closed the tourney on Saturday with a 50-41 win over Pleasant Valley (Calif) for third place. Pleasant Valley (10-5) is ranked No. 11 in the MaxPreps rankings for CIF Division III, and No. 45 overall in the CIF. Kamehameha’s young squad entered the fourth-highest bracket, the Emerald Division, and beat McClatchy (Calif.) 63-35 in the opening round. McClatchy (7-5) is ranked No. 52 overall in the CIF by MaxPreps. The Warriors then lost to Whitney (Calif.), 49-42, in the semifinals. Whitney (13-3) is ranked No. 42 overall in the CIF by MaxPreps. On Saturday, Kamehameha defeated Buchanan (Calif.) 65-56 for third place. Buchanan is ranked No. 39 statewide by MaxPreps. Orange Lutheran, which Kamehameha beat in overtime, 55-48, on Nov. 14, is ranked No. 40. Kamehameha will host Punahou on Wednesday at 5 p.m. as ILH regular-season play resumes. The Warriors also visit ‘Iolani on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top Ten remained status quo. ‘Iolani collected eight first-place votes while Kamehameha received two. Konawaena remained at No. 3 following road wins over Kohala, 73-22, and Pahoa, 80-2. Fourth-ranked Waiakea had a bye and No. 5 Campbell posted lopsided wins over Waipahu, 69-20, and Aiea, 52-9. Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (8) (15-3) 98 1 > next: vs. Kamehameha, Friday, 5:30 p.m. 2. Kamehameha (2) (14-2, 1-0 ILH) 91 2 > next: vs. Punahou, Wednesday > next: at ‘Iolani, Friday 3. Konawaena (14-3, 6-0 BIIF) 71 3 > next: vs. Ka‘u, Wednesday 4. Waiakea (12-3, 7-1 BIIF) 66 4 > next: at Keaau, Thursday 5. Campbell (9-4, 4-0 OIA) 61 5 > next: vs. Waialua, Thursday > next: at Pearl City, Saturday 6. Maryknoll (13-3, 2-0 ILH D-II) 53 6 > next: vs. Hanalani, Wednesday > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Saturday 7. Kahuku (8-6, 5-0 OIA) 36 7 > next: vs. Kalaheo, Thursday > next: at Kailua, Saturday 8. Moanalua (9-7, 5-0 OIA) 25 8 > next: vs. McKinley, Thursday > next: vs. Anuenue, Saturday 9. Punahou (6-6, 0-2 ILH) 18 9 > next: at Kamehameha, Wednesday, 5 p.m. 10. Kapaa (8-5, 6-0 KIF) 8 10 > next: bye Also receiving votes: Lahainaluna 7, KS-Hawaii 2, KS-Maui 2, Radford 2. Previous Story Hawaii’s Olympians and quarterbacks are the storylines to watch for 2024 Next Story Scoreboard – January 2, 2024