Scoreboard – January 2, 2024

Calendar

Today

SOCCER

OIA West: Aiea at Campbell (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kapolei at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Leilehua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Mililani at Radford (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow);Waipahu at Waianae (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Radford at Mililani; Waianae at Waipahu.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College: Fairfield vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: Saint Louis at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. University, 6:30 p.m. at Le Jardin.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m. Varsity II: Mid-Pacific at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kalani at Kailua; Farrington at Kahuku; Castle at Kaimuki; McKinley at Kalaheo; Kaiser at Roosevelt. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Nanakuli at Mililani; Aiea at Leilehua; Pearl City at Radford; Waianae at Waipahu; Campbell at Kapolei. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kahuku at Kailua (boys varsity at 2 p.m.); Farrington at McKinley (girls varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kailua at Kahuku (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaiser at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaimuki at Castle (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalani at Roosevelt (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Moanalua at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Loyola Chicago vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Running

Bosetti 10K Run

Monday

At Hawaii Kai

Female Open Winners

1. Sasha Iizuka-Sheeley 44:33.2

2. Amelie Loomis 46:23.3

3. Misha Strage 49:33.7

Female 10 To 14

1. Guinevere Roberson 53:17.0

2. Sienna Seidel 1:13:13.4

Female 15 To 19

1. Ashton Bupp 55:39.7

Female 20 To 24

1. Krissy Pieczynski 52:14.2

2. Tory Nakata 56:04.2

3. Madelyn Hogan 1:11:22.7

Female 25 To 29

1. Jessica Idle 1:01:57.7

Female 30 To 34

1. Athena Shapiro 1:04:01.1

2. Sydney Hollis 1:06:29.1

3. Katrina Anderson 1:26:44.1

Female 35 To 39

1. Jennifer Sobel 57:00.9

2. Sueun Fried 59:17.6

3. Saki Onda 1:09:08.0

Female 40 To 44

1. Miyuki Munoz 50:20.3

2. Tammy Bautista 54:04.0

3. Anja Loomis 55:10.2

Female 45 To 49

1. Moana Wong 56:19.3

2. Alessia Sapori 1:00:56.3

3. Regina Hilo 1:11:48.9

Female 50 To 54

1. Treena Becker 53:33.6

2. Maria Mcmillen 1:02:03.2

3. Leigh Hampton 1:16:07.9

Female 55 To 59

1. Oceanna Clifford 57:21.4

2. Jeanine Nakakura 57:46.6

3. Rumi Oami 1:02:52.4

Female 60 To 64

1. Keiko Shinozuka 1:02:33.8

2. Yolotl Guerrero Corzon 1:12:49.1

3. Beth Horio 1:13:18.8

Female 65 To 69

1. Eriko Nishio Fong 1:02:01.1

2. Connie Comiso 1:18:38.7

3. Beth Blackburn 1:24:49.6

Female 70 To 74

1. Shuko Yamane 58:52.7

2. Rosemary Adam-Terem 1:15:42.1

3. Linda Sue Stevens 1:39:58.3

Female 80 To 84

1. Joy Schoenecker 1:40:28.5

Male Open Winners

1. Benjamin Rickerby 34:44.6

2. Samuel Rickerby 36:16.4

3. Mark Hogan 36:51.6

Male 10 To 14

1. Aidan Antonio 42:30.7

2. Namir Sarraf 48:19.5

3. Cody Idle 54:25.3

Male 15 To 19

1. Cj Loomis 42:40.2

2. Alex Hogan 51:31.5

3. Luke Hogan 1:07:47.6

Male 20 To 24

1. Lorenzo Bacheca 39:01.6

2. Ralph Paschall 49:18.3

3. Lucas Correia 51:50.3

Male 25 To 29

1. Ben Conard 42:56.3

2. Sam Sigal 51:02.8

3. Hikaru Kamikubo 51:29.8

Male 30 To 34

1. Ian Wong 42:14.8

2. Kyle Griffioen 42:32.8

3. Camilo Brockman 47:47.1

Male 35 To 39

1. Micahel Cacal 38:19.1

2. Brandon Dibianca 38:45.6

3. Jeffrey Zila 42:14.2

Male 40 To 44

1. John Lynham 40:49.5

2. David Panther 47:03.5

3. Kyle Mccarter 49:12.6

Male 45 To 49

1. Geoffrey Rinehart 45:07.9

2. Kane Ng-Osorio 48:56.2

3. Kevin Kernahan 52:20.4

Male 50 To 54

1. George Munoz 40:37.0

2. Jerry Bartolome 48:10.6

3. Peter-Michael Seidel 50:29.2

Male 55 To 59

1. Harry Komuro 44:53.6

2. Stan Roth 50:09.9

3. Daniel Meisenzahl 50:43.7

Male 60 To 64

1. Craig Knohl 48:35.6

2. Yukio Uchida 52:10.7

3. Hitosai Oami 58:10.0

Male 65 To 69

1. Peter Jordan 59:47.6

2. Mark Shorter 1:01:20.3

3. Coswin Saito 1:01:40.0

Male 70 To 74

1. John Wat 52:32.8

2. John Head 52:56.1

3. Michael Georgi 54:45.3

Male 75 To 79

1. Keith Campbell 53:40.4

2. Karl Heinz Dovermann 1:32:49.1

3. J B Nation 1:48:44.1

GOLF

2023 Hawaii Golf Champions

JANUARY

> Sentry Tournament of Champions—Jon Rahm

> Sony Open in Hawaii—Si Woo Kim

> Mitsubishi Electric Championship—Steve Stricker

FEBRUARY

> 32nd annual Amer Ari Intercollegiate—cancelled, weather

> 46th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate—Brigham Young and co-medalists Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) and Sampson Zheng (Cal)

> 16th annual HSGA Four Ball—Joe Matyas and Jordan Belton. Raya Nakao and Kara Kaneshiro (Women), Brian Watanabe and Jared Kato (Seniors), Glenn Maeda and Yasu Yorita (Senior low net), Jonathan Pingue and Tim Caton (A flight), Bradley Chun and Glenn Tokunaga (B).

MARCH

> Army Women’s Invitational—Raya Nakao

> HSJGA 14-under JTS Maui—Girls: Jacey Kage (13-14). Boys: Carson Kage (11-12) and Lakota Lee (13-14).

> 37th Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational—Sacramento State and Angelina Kim (Long Beach State)

> HSJGA 14-under JTS Kauai—Girls: Makena Yonemura (11-12) and Kady Matsumoto (13-14). Boys: Jason Uno (7-10), Carson Kage (11-12), Taylor George (13-14).

> 60th Hawaii State Amateur Stroke Play Championship—Niall Shiels Donegan and Raya Nakao (Women’s Open), Kyle Nagasaki (Mid-Amateur), Craig Steinberg (Men’s Senior), Jeannie Pak (Women’s Senior), Niall Shiels Donegan (Junior Boys), Raya Nakao (Junior Girls)

> Anuenue Spring Break Classic—Pepperdine and Zoe Campos (UCLA)

> Aloha Section PGA Assistant Four-Ball Championship—Corey Kozuma and Ryan Nagata

APRIL

> HSJGA 14-under JTS Oahu—Girls: Lucy Cui (7-10), Mara Gillespie (11-12) and Jessica Lee (13-14). Boys: Jason Uno (7-10), Benjamin Penzes (11-12) and Keola Silva (13-14).

> LPGA Lotte Championship—Grace Kim

> HSJGA 14-under JTS Big Island—Girls: Makayla Yonemura (7-10), Makena Yonemura (11-12) and (tie) Alexa Takai and Kady Matsumoto (13-14). Boys: Aki Bonk (7-10), Leo Saito (11-12) and Kaha`i`olelo Helm (13-14).

> 64th Mid-Pacific Open—Shawn Lu and Luciano Conlan (Championship flight), Robert Hansen (A flight), Hong Vuong (B flight)

> 123rd US Open local qualifier (Maui)—Eric Dugas and Anson Cabello

MAY

> Aloha Section PGA Junior Championship—Girls: Kara Kaneshiro (16-18), Ava Cepeda (13-15). Boys: Tyler Loree (16-18), Gunnar Lee (13-15).

> Leilehua/OJGA Pro-Scratch Championship—Jun Ho Won (Pro) and David Nagatori (Am)

> David S. Ishii Foundation/HHSAA Girls State Championship—Raya Nakao (Punahou) and Kalani

> David S. Ishii Foundation/HHSAA Boys State Championship—Dane Watanabe (`Iolani) and Waiakea

> 123rd US Open local qualifier (Oahu)—Jun Ho Won and Ryoto Furuya

> 72nd Jennie K. Wilson—Riko Nagata and Young Hwa Kim (A Flight), Kyong Omura (B), Ranko Asari (C), Miso Sunna Choi (D) and Biac Frame (E)

> 78th U.S. Women’s Open Sectional qualifier—Marissa Chow and Allysha Mae Mateo

> 71st Francis I`i Brown Four-Ball—Gabriel Smith and Drew Higashihara, and Keith Nakamura and Kelvin Sato (Seniors), Gavin Ching and Lance Katahara (A Flight), Brian Pang and Glenn Hirayama (B).

JUNE

> 43rd U.S. Senior Open qualifier—Will Yanagisawa

> Aloha Section PGA Ka`anapali Pro-Pro Championship—Juan Rodriguez and Hunter Larson

> King Auto Group 13-18 State Junior Championship—Girls: Alexa Takai (13-14) and Jasmine Wong (15-18). Boys: Linken Tanabe (13-14) and Anson Cabello (15-18).

> 114th Manoa Cup—Joshua Hayashida and Karissa Kilby (Women)

> 122nd U.S. Women’s Amateur Sectional qualifier—Leia Chung, Malia Nam, Claire Choi, Karissa Kilby

> 74th U.S. Girls Junior qualifier—Kara Kaneshiro, Nicole Ikeda and Leia Chung

> 75th U.S. Boys Junior qualifier—Luciano Conlan

JULY

> 78th U.S. Women’s Open—Allisen Corpuz

> 66th Waialae Women’s Invitational—Chloe Jang (low gross) and Bev Zukow (low net)

> 122nd U.S. Amateur qualifier—Tyler Ogawa

> 58th Oahu Country Club Men’s Invitational—Keita Okada and Matt Ma (Mid-Am), Brandan Kop (Senior low gross), Brian Pang (Senior low net), Shigeru Matsui/Phillip Anamizu (tie, Super Senior low gross), Ron Wall (Senior low net)

> Oahu Junior Championship—Girls: Sydney Fuke (15-18), Hudson Omori (13-14), Makena Yonemura (11-12) and Audrey Fujikawa (7-10). Boys: Noah Izawa Okazaki (15-18), Austin Koki (13-14), Jameson Luebke (11-12) and Logan Matsumoto (7-10).

> King Auto 12-under State Championship—Boys: Logan Matsumoto (7-10) and Mason Miyashiro (11-12). Girls: Lucy Cui (7-10) and Makena Yonemura (11-12).

> 68th U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier—Pat Youngs

> 45th Girls Junior America’s Cup—Hawaii team champion, Kara Kaneshiro (medalist), Raya Nakao, Kate Nakaoka, Teal Matsueda.

AUGUST

> Mary Cave Cup—Hawaii 2 (Nicole Tanoue and Jasmine Wong) co-team champion with Southern Cal.

> 64th Army Invitational—Blaze Akana and Spencer Shishido (Mid-Am), Jonathan Ota (Senior Flight), Anthony Retotal (A), Matt Houar (B), Derek Fukuda (C).

> Poipu Bay Junior Classic—Boys: Roux Ridings (7-10); Carson Kage (11-12); Graham Morgan (13-14); Jordan Takai (15-18). Girls: Makayla Yonemura (7-10); Jacey Kage (13-14); Mariko Yonemura (15-18)

> National Car Rental Assistants Championship—Corey Kozuma

> 43rd U.S. Mid-Am qualifier—Blake Vinson

> Oahu Country Club Women’s Invitational—Alexa Takai and Kira Goode (A Flight), Shanna Chang (B), Jennifer Son (C), Sung Kim (D), Jaye Gray (E), Yong Sogen (F), Joan MacHado (Senior)

> 63rd U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur qualifier—Young Hwa Kim and Miki Young

> Sixth HSGA Kauai Amateur—Blaze Akana and Jonathan Ota (Senior Flight), Mathias Mafi (A), Steve Crago (Senior low net), George Yamamoto (Super Senior low net), Trina Pak (Low net)

> 43rd HSGA Senior Women’s Championship—Young Hwa Kim (def. Bobbi Kokx on second playoff hole) and Vivian Ahn (Overall low net). Flights: Lily Yao (Championship) and Amy Okamura (Championship low net); Bev Kim (A) and Diane Kawashima (A low net); Mae Rosen (B) and Maureen Sapienza (B low net); Vivian Ann (C) and Lori Kim (C low net); Marie Miyashiro (D) and Mami Lo Joie (D low net); Bobbi Kokx (E) and Young Hwa Kim (E low net).

> LPGA Qualifying Stage I (Top 95 advance to Stage II)—10, Malia Nam; T43, Marissa Chow; T51 Brittany Fan.

SEPTEMBER

> Maui Open—postponed

> Aloha Section PGA Professional Championship—Hunter Larson

> Aloha Section PGA Senior Professional Championship—Kevin Hayashi

> 37th Mayor’s Cup—Dane Watanabe and Ava Cepeda (Women’s Flight), Vivian Ann (Women’s low net), Avis Thomas (Senior Women), Brandan Kop (Seniors), David Komori (Senior low net), Justin Forsyth (A), Patrick Higa (B)

> Big Island Junior Championship—Girls: Lucy Cui (7-10), Makena Yonemura (11-12), Alexa Takai (13-14), Kate Nakaoka (15-18). Boys: Brycen James Masey (11-12), Kaha’i’olelo Helm (13-14), Landon Long (Boys 15-18).

> Kauai Junior Championship—Boys: Jason Uno (7-10), Carson Kage (11-12), Graham Morgan (13-14), Noah Otani (15-18). Girls: Lucy Cui (7-10), Makena Yonemura (11-12), Alexa Takai (13-14), Jasmine Wong (15-18).

> 98th Big Island Amateur Championship—Andrew Otani and Kenneth Zecchini (Senior), Daniel Hughes (A Flight), Agnes Yamauchi (Senior Low Net), Wayne Yamauchi (Super Senior), Noah Otani (Big Island Resident champion).

OCTOBER

> Sixth Maui Amateur Championship—Andrew Otani and Royden Heirakuji (Seniors), Kevin Eliason (Senior Low Net), Mira Jang (Low Net)

> Maui Junior Championship—Boys: Leo Saito (11-12), Lakota Lee (13-14), Reagan James Miles (15-18). Girls: Lucy Cui ( 7-10), Jacey Kage (13-14), Jasmine Wong (15-18).

> Ninth U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Qualifier—Bret Parker and Torey Edwards

> LPGA Qualifying Stage II (Top 40 advance to Q-Series)—T23 Malia Nam

> Ka`anapali Classic—(tie) East Tennessee State and Oklahoma (team) and Luke Kluver (Oklahoma)

NOVEMBER

> Kapolei Invitational—Loyola Marymount and Trevor Algya (LMU)

> Sony Open in Hawaii amateur qualifier—Blaze Akana

> LPGA Q-Series (Top 45 qualify for 2024 LPGA Tour)—T23 Malia Nam

DECEMBER

> HSJGA/FTH Tour Championship—Girls: Lucy Cui (7-10),

Makena Yonemura (11-12), Alexa Takai (13-14), Kate Nakaoka (15-18).

Boys: Kyle Schmidt (7-10), Leo Saito (11-12), Keola Silva (13-14), Ben Cafferio (15-18).

> HSJGA/FTH Players of the Year—Girls: Lucy Cui (7-10),

Makena Yonemura (11-12), Alexa Takai (13-14), Kate Nakaoka (15-18). Boys: Jason Uno (7-10), Carson Kage (11-12), Thomas Kim (13-14), Tyler Tamayori (15-18).

> Hawaii State Open—John Oda and Blaze Akana (Amateur), Lance Taketa (Senior Pro), Jonathan Ota (Senior Am), Marissa Chow (Women), Tomomasa Nakamura (A Flight).