Letter: Hoping for the best is not sound U.S. military strategy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It doesn’t take a military tactician to figure out the method under which President Joe Biden works: Beginning with the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, telling the Taliban when we are leaving, leaving billions in military equipment behind and hoping for the best. Read more

It doesn’t take a military tactician to figure out the method under which President Joe Biden works: Beginning with the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, telling the Taliban when we are leaving, leaving billions in military equipment behind and hoping for the best. Then supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia, but only with minimum equipment, no air assets and hoping for the best.

Proxies of Iran are attacking U.S. military units in Iraq more than 100 times; we have only three retaliatory strikes, hoping for the best. Now Yemen Houthis are attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea and their patrol gunboats are trying to shoot down U.S. helicopters. We sink 3 of 4 boats, but have no strikes at their naval base or sites launching cruise missiles and unmanned explosive drones. Iran has now sent one of its destroyers into the Red Sea.

Hoping for the best is not a military strategy. It is long past time for President Biden to take action before Iran and its proxies close shipping lanes.

Mary Monohon

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter