comscore Letter: Hoping for the best is not sound U.S. military strategy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Hoping for the best is not sound U.S. military strategy

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It doesn’t take a military tactician to figure out the method under which President Joe Biden works: Beginning with the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, telling the Taliban when we are leaving, leaving billions in military equipment behind and hoping for the best. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Nice acceleration on ‘Complete Streets’

Scroll Up