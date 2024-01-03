Letter: Stripping women of rights, sadly, is 1950s thinking

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was depressing to read the letter from Michael Lee and his advocacy for stripping rights away from women and expressing his sadness that insurrectionist Donald Trump might not be able to be on the ballot from prison (“Dobbs takes U.S. in right direction,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 2).

The writer needs to use his time machine to go back to the ’50s where he will find what he needs.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

