Editorial | Letters

Letter: Stripping women of rights, sadly, is 1950s thinking

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It was depressing to read the letter from Michael Lee and his advocacy for stripping rights away from women and expressing his sadness that insurrectionist Donald Trump might not be able to be on the ballot from prison (“Dobbs takes U.S. in right direction,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 2). Read more

