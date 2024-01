Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s going to take some getting used to: A new Hawaii law requires gender-neutral language on official certificates documenting birth and marriage. Read more

It’s going to take some getting used to: A new Hawaii law requires gender-neutral language on official certificates documenting birth and marriage. That means you won’t see the terms “husband” and “wife,” but instead “married couple” or “spouse”; no “brother” or “sister,” but instead “siblings.”

The big change: Terms “mother” and “father” being sidelined, replaced with “birthing parent,” and “non birthing parent.” The term “paternity” will be replaced with “biological parentage.” A “stepfather” will now be known as the “birthing parent’s spouse.” “Uncle” and “niece,” “aunt” and “nephew” will be known as “a person and child of person’s biological siblings.” Confused yet?