Construction on Ka Haku by Hilton Club restarts
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY HILTON GRAND VACATIONS
The Ka Haku by Hilton Club, a 32-story timeshare tower at the former King’s Village site in Waikiki, as depicted in this rendering, is Hilton Grand Vacations’ first project on Oahu since 2017.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
All subcontractors for Hilton Grand Vacations’ newest timeshare, Ka Haku, were back on-site at the old King’s Village property in December with construction underway this month.
