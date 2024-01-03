comscore Gunman killed by Honolulu police was free on bail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Gunman killed by Honolulu police was free on bail

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  Sidney Tafokitau

  Sidney Tafokitau was shot and killed Monday by HPD officers after leading police on an islandwide car chase. Honolulu police arrived at the intersection of University Avenue and Dole Street.

The 44-year-old felon who was fatally shot by Honolulu police after an islandwide manhunt that left two officers hospitalized with gunshot wounds was free on $75,000 bail after he was charged in November with six gun crimes. Read more

