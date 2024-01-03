comscore Housing panel makes first development decision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Housing panel makes first development decision

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
An almost 6-month-old state panel created to accelerate affordable-housing production has acted on its first housing project application, though only to approve a relatively small fee waiver. Read more

