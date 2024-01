Scoreboard – January 3, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: Saint Louis at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. University, 6:30 p.m. at Le Jardin.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Punahou at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Varsity I-AA:

Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m. Varsity II: Mid-Pacific at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.;

Hanalani at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kalani at Kailua; Farrington at Kahuku; Castle at Kaimuki; McKinley at Kalaheo; Kaiser at Roosevelt. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Nanakuli at Mililani; Aiea at Leilehua; Pearl City at Radford; Waianae at Waipahu; Campbell at Kapolei. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kahuku at Kailua (boys varsity at 2 p.m.); Farrington at McKinley (girls

varsity at 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kailua at Kahuku (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaiser at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaimuki at Castle (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalani at Roosevelt (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to

follow); Moanalua at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Loyola Chicago vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Varsity III: Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: University at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m. Varsity III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Kahuku; McKinley at Moanalua; Kalani at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Kaiser; Castle at Roosevelt; Kaimuki at Kailua.

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Mililani; Waianae at Nanakuli; Aiea at Radford; Waipahu at Leilehua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Waialua at Campbell.

GOLF

PGA: The Sentry Tournament of

Champions, first round, 7:45 a.m. at

Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalani at Roosevelt (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow).

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

UH MEN’S SCHEDULE

Today Loyola Chicago 7 p.m.

Friday Loyola Chicago 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 10 Emmanuel 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 12 Emmanuel 7 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 25 at Purdue Ft. Wayne 2 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 26 at Purdue Ft. Wayne 2 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 28 at Ball State 2 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 2 Tusculum 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 4 Tusculum 5 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 7 Stanford 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 9 Alumni vs. Alumni 4 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 9 Stanford 7 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 22 Missouri S&T 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 23 Missouri S&T 7 p.m.

Fri., March 1 Sacred Heart 7 p.m.

Sun., March 3 Sacred Heart 5 p.m.

Thurs., March. 7 Lewis# 7 p.m.

Fri., March 8 Grand Canyon# 7 p.m.

Sun., March 10 UC Irvine# 5 p.m.

Fri., March 15 at Long Beach St.! 5 p.m.

Sat., March 16 at Long Beach St.! 5 p.m.

Fri., March 22 CS Northridge! 7 p.m.

Sat., March 23 CS Northridge! 7 p.m.

Fri., March 29 UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Sat., March 30 UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Fri., April 5 at UC Irvine! 5 p.m.

Sat., April 6 at UC Irvine! 5 p.m.

Fri., April 12 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

Sat., April 13 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

The Big West Championship is April 18-20

at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

The NCAA Championship is April 30, and

May 2, 4 at Long Beach, Calif.

#—Outrigger Resorts Invitational

!—Big West match

All home matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center