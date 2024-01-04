Letter: Put aside Trump, Biden; things better or worse?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am growing weary about reading how bad a president and person Donald Trump was during his term. Read more

I am growing weary about reading how bad a president and person Donald Trump was during his term. I would like the anti-Trumpers to just look at a few things; I’m not asking them to invite Trump to dinner.

What did the following items cost you before Jan. 20, 2021, when Joe Biden was sworn into office?

How much was a gallon of gas?

How much was a quart, or a gallon, of milk?

How much was pound of butter?

How much were a dozen eggs?

How many stores or businesses closed down in your area because of theft and crime?

How many immigrants were allowed to enter the United States without proper documentation or follow-through on documentation?

What were interest rates on home loans?

Forget the names Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Just look at your answers.

Diane Tippett

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter