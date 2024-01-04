Letter: Use new X-ray scanning for containers’ cargo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is time to bring cargo container, X-ray scanning to the Matson, Pasha and Sause Bros. container ship and barge ports. Read more

It is time to bring cargo container, X-ray scanning to the Matson, Pasha and Sause Bros. container ship and barge ports. Criminals are so bold now to dare to bring in full container-loads of illegal fireworks in plain sight. Illegal drugs, firearms, electromagnetic-pulse bombs and other illegal contraband will surely follow. With several active military bases and Camp Smith on-island, all more the reason to move toward 100% scanning inspection of incoming cargo to our state.

In 2022, a multi-agency operation snagged a 13,500-pound shipping container filled with illegal aerial fireworks street-valued at $2.7 million. With inflation, and the three larger 17,000-pound loads in recent weeks, could we surmise $4 million street value? What about illegal guns and illegal drugs? FDA-approved artificial intelligence (AI) has already transformed X-ray imaging diagnoses. AI is now transforming cargo scanning.

I implore U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and the other congressional members to secure federal funding to bring 100% cargo X-ray scanning inspection to Hawaii’s ports, to further fortify the safety of all Hawaii residents going forward.

Von Kenric Kaneshiro

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter