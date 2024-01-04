comscore Bills clear way for stadium area development | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bills clear way for stadium area development

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • IAN BAUER / IBAUER@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Wednesday signed two city measures meant to expand transit-oriented development near the state’s future New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District in Halawa. From left, Hawaii Stadium Authority Board Vice Chair Eric Fujimoto; Stadium Authority Board member John Fink; Blangiardi; City Council member Radiant Cordero; Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton and Stadium Authority Chair Brennon Morioka attended the signing ceremony.

Two city measures meant to expand transit-­oriented development including mixed-use retail, residential and affordable housing sites near the state’s future New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District in Halawa have been adopted. Read more

