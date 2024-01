Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayor Mitch Roth has announced leadership transitions within the County of Hawaii, effective Tuesday:

>> Deanna Sako, who previously served as finance director, has been appointed managing director for the county.

>> Diane Naka­gawa has been promoted to finance director, following Sako’s transition. She recently served as deputy finance director and has a wealth of financial expertise.

>> Aaron Brown has been named deputy finance director. He previously served as the deputy county clerk and comes with a background in finance and a record of effective financial and business management.

