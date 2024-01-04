Kamehameha alum Malloe promoted to UCLA DC

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ikaika Malloe has been promoted to defensive coordinator by UCLA coach Chip Kelly. Read more

LOS ANGELES >> Ikaika Malloe has been promoted to defensive coordinator by UCLA coach Chip Kelly.

Malloe, a Kamehameha graduate and former Hawaii assistant, was the defensive line coach this season and coached linebackers and served as special teams coordinator in 2022. He has five years of defensive coordinator experience, including two as co-coordinator for Washington.

“Ikaika has a track record of developing NFL talent on the field and outstanding young men off it,” Kelly said in a statement Wednesday. “I am excited to watch this next step for him and our team.”

Malloe is largely credited for the development of All-America defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, who was UCLA’s first Lombardi Award winner. Latu led the nation in tackles for loss (1.8 per game).

Malloe will be UCLA’s fourth defensive coordinator since 2021. He replaces D’Anton Lynn, who went across town to Southern California after the Bruins finished 10th nationally in total defense and second in rushing defense.

Longtime assistant Jerry Azzinaro led the defense during Kelly’s first four seasons in Westwood. Bill McGovern took over in 2022, but passed away due to cancer last year.

UCLA was 8-5 in its final season in the Pac-12. It joins the Big Ten next season.