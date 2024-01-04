Scoreboard – January 4, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

Big West women: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Varsity III: Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: University at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m. Varsity III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Kahuku; McKinley at Moanalua; Kalani at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Kaiser; Castle at Roosevelt; Kaimuki at Kailua.

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Mililani; Waianae at Nanakuli; Aiea at Radford; Waipahu at Leilehua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Waialua at Campbell.

GOLF

PGA: The Sentry Tournament of

Champions, first round, 7:45 a.m. at

Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalani at Roosevelt (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow).

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Kamehameha at

‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; University at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Damien, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: Island Pacific vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at

Hanalani.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Kamehameha at

‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: Hanalani at Damien, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Farrington;

Kahuku at Castle; Kaimuki at McKinley;

Kalaheo at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Kalani. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Aiea; Leilehua at Pearl City; Radford at Waianae; Waipahu at Waialua; Kapolei at Nanakuli. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

GOLF

PGA: The Sentry Tournament of

Champions, second round, 7:45 a.m. at

Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

SOCCER

OIA West: Mililani at Aiea (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Pearl City at Waianae (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Leilehua at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kapolei at Radford (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waipahu at Leilehua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Radford at Kapolei.

SWIMMING

College men and women: Ohio State vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex

ILH: 5 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Loyola Chicago vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

ILH boys and girls: 5:30 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

GOLF

The Sentry Tournament of Champions

At Kapalua’s Plantation Course

Tee Times

Today’s First Round

7:45 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

7:57 a.m.: Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas

8:09 a.m.: Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges

8:21 a.m.: Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama

8:33 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

8:45 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An

8:57 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

9:09 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, Harris English

9:21 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

9:33 a.m.: Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler

9:51 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace

10:03 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:15 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis

10:27 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

10:39 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

10:51 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo

11:03 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners

11:15 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose

11:27 a.m.: Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

11:39 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

Friday’s Second Round

7:45 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace

7:57 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:09 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis

8:21 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

8:33 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

8:45 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo

8:57 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners

9:09 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose

9:21 a.m.: Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

9:33 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

9:51 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

10:03 a.m.: Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas

10:15 a.m.: Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges

10:27 a.m.: Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama

10:39 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

10:51 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An

11:03 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

11:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, Harris English

11:27 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

11:39 a.m.: Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler

BASKETBALL

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

CS Northridge 2 0 1.000 — 11 3

UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 — 9 5

UC Davis 2 0 1.000 — 7 6

UC San Diego 1 0 1.000 ½ 7 6

Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 1 9 5

CS Fullerton 1 1 .500 1 8 6

UC Riverside 1 1 .500 1 6 8

Hawaii 0 1 .000 1½ 8 5

UCSB 0 2 .000 2 7 5

CSU Bakersfield 0 2 .000 2 5 8

Cal Poly 0 2 .000 2 4 10

Today

Hawaii at Cal State Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal Poly

UC Davis at UC Riverside

Cal State Fullerton at UC Irvine

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara

Saturday

Hawaii at Cal State Northridge, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Irvine

UC Riverside at Long Beach State

UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly

COLLEGE WOMEN

Wednesday

Top 25

No. 6 Baylor 71, No. 23 TCU 50

No. 10 Texas 74, Texas Tech 47

No. 11 Kansas St. 72, Houston 38

No. 12 UConn 94, No. 21 Creighton 50

St. John’s 57, No. 19 Marquette 56

No. 24 West Virginia 68, Cincinnati 53

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 — 8 4

UCSB 2 0 1.000 — 8 4

Cal Poly 2 0 1.000 — 6 6

Hawaii 1 0 1.000 ½ 4 6

Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 1 6 6

CS Fullerton 1 1 .500 1 5 7

CSU Bakersfield 1 1 .500 1 4 7

UC San Diego 0 1 .000 1½ 4 8

UC Riverside 0 2 .000 2 5 7

UC Davis 0 2 .000 2 4 8

CS Northridge 0 2 .000 2 2 10

Today

Cal State Bakersfield at Hawaii, 6 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Davis

UC Santa Barbara at UC San Diego

Cal Poly at Long Beach State

UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton

Saturday

Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at UC San Diego

UC Irvine at UC Davis

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

Long Beach State at UC Riverside

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Saint Louis 43, ‘Iolani 37. Leading

scorers—StL: Shancin Revuelto 18. Iol: Mana Lau Kong 15.

Punahou 47, Maryknoll 37. Leading

scorers—Pun: Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas 15, James Taras 14. Mary: Zion Milare 12.

Boys Varsity II

Hanalani 55, ‘Iolani 43. Leading

scorers—Han: Noah Takahata 25, Mycah Lucas 11. Iol: Reef Hangai 13.

Kamehameha 62, Maryknoll 26.

Leading scorers—KS: Lucas Hipa 14. Mary: Bransen Farias 9.

Damien 55, Hawaii Baptist 50. Leading scorers—DMS: Levi Damo-Agcaoili 26, Raiden Silva 15. HBA: Eli Shibuya 21.

Girls Varsity II

Maryknoll 47, Hanalani 19. Leading scorers—Mary: Skylar Wu 9. Han: Pihaeu Akiona 5.

Kamehameha 57, Punahou 11. Leading scorers—KS: Ceanne Baliaris 8. Pun:

Sophia Ismael 3, Dream Takemoto 3.

Mid-Pacific 41, Hawaii Baptist 39. Leading scorers—MPI: Kristie Kagawa 17, Kailey Furuta 10. HBA: Terra Kawamoto 13, Sierra Ramos 10.