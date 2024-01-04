Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – January 4, 2024 Today Updated 9:21 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL Big West women: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH boys, Varsity III: Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m. ILH girls, Varsity II: University at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m. Varsity III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 6 p.m. OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Kahuku; McKinley at Moanalua; Kalani at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Kaiser; Castle at Roosevelt; Kaimuki at Kailua. OIA West girls: Pearl City at Mililani; Waianae at Nanakuli; Aiea at Radford; Waipahu at Leilehua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Waialua at Campbell. GOLF PGA: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round, 7:45 a.m. at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. SOCCER OIA East: Kalani at Roosevelt (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow). TENNIS College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex. FRIDAY BASKETBALL ILH boys, Varsity II: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; University at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Damien, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: Island Pacific vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Hanalani. ILH girls, Varsity I: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: Hanalani at Damien, 5 p.m. OIA East boys: Kailua at Farrington; Kahuku at Castle; Kaimuki at McKinley; Kalaheo at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Kalani. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. OIA West boys: Mililani at Aiea; Leilehua at Pearl City; Radford at Waianae; Waipahu at Waialua; Kapolei at Nanakuli. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. GOLF PGA: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, second round, 7:45 a.m. at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. SOCCER OIA West: Mililani at Aiea (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Pearl City at Waianae (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Leilehua at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kapolei at Radford (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waipahu at Leilehua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Radford at Kapolei. SWIMMING College men and women: Ohio State vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex ILH: 5 p.m. at ‘Iolani. TENNIS College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational, 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex. VOLLEYBALL College men: Loyola Chicago vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. WRESTLING ILH boys and girls: 5:30 p.m. at Kamehameha. GOLF The Sentry Tournament of Champions At Kapalua’s Plantation Course Tee Times Today’s First Round 7:45 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim 7:57 a.m.: Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas 8:09 a.m.: Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges 8:21 a.m.: Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama 8:33 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka 8:45 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An 8:57 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes 9:09 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, Harris English 9:21 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 9:33 a.m.: Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler 9:51 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace 10:03 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick 10:15 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis 10:27 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd 10:39 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin 10:51 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo 11:03 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners 11:15 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose 11:27 a.m.: Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark 11:39 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland Friday’s Second Round 7:45 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace 7:57 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick 8:09 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis 8:21 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd 8:33 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin 8:45 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo 8:57 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners 9:09 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose 9:21 a.m.: Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark 9:33 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland 9:51 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim 10:03 a.m.: Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas 10:15 a.m.: Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges 10:27 a.m.: Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama 10:39 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka 10:51 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An 11:03 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes 11:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, Harris English 11:27 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 11:39 a.m.: Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler BASKETBALL Big West Standings Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L CS Northridge 2 0 1.000 — 11 3 UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 — 9 5 UC Davis 2 0 1.000 — 7 6 UC San Diego 1 0 1.000 ½ 7 6 Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 1 9 5 CS Fullerton 1 1 .500 1 8 6 UC Riverside 1 1 .500 1 6 8 Hawaii 0 1 .000 1½ 8 5 UCSB 0 2 .000 2 7 5 CSU Bakersfield 0 2 .000 2 5 8 Cal Poly 0 2 .000 2 4 10 Today Hawaii at Cal State Bakersfield, 5 p.m. Long Beach State at Cal Poly UC Davis at UC Riverside Cal State Fullerton at UC Irvine UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara Saturday Hawaii at Cal State Northridge, 3 p.m. UC Davis at UC Irvine UC Riverside at Long Beach State UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly COLLEGE WOMEN Wednesday Top 25 No. 6 Baylor 71, No. 23 TCU 50 No. 10 Texas 74, Texas Tech 47 No. 11 Kansas St. 72, Houston 38 No. 12 UConn 94, No. 21 Creighton 50 St. John’s 57, No. 19 Marquette 56 No. 24 West Virginia 68, Cincinnati 53 Big West Standings Conference Overall W L Pct. GB W L UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 — 8 4 UCSB 2 0 1.000 — 8 4 Cal Poly 2 0 1.000 — 6 6 Hawaii 1 0 1.000 ½ 4 6 Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 1 6 6 CS Fullerton 1 1 .500 1 5 7 CSU Bakersfield 1 1 .500 1 4 7 UC San Diego 0 1 .000 1½ 4 8 UC Riverside 0 2 .000 2 5 7 UC Davis 0 2 .000 2 4 8 CS Northridge 0 2 .000 2 2 10 Today Cal State Bakersfield at Hawaii, 6 p.m. UC Riverside at UC Davis UC Santa Barbara at UC San Diego Cal Poly at Long Beach State UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton Saturday Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at UC San Diego UC Irvine at UC Davis Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara Long Beach State at UC Riverside ILH Wednesday Boys Varsity I Saint Louis 43, ‘Iolani 37. Leading scorers—StL: Shancin Revuelto 18. Iol: Mana Lau Kong 15. Punahou 47, Maryknoll 37. Leading scorers—Pun: Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas 15, James Taras 14. Mary: Zion Milare 12. Boys Varsity II Hanalani 55, ‘Iolani 43. Leading scorers—Han: Noah Takahata 25, Mycah Lucas 11. Iol: Reef Hangai 13. Kamehameha 62, Maryknoll 26. Leading scorers—KS: Lucas Hipa 14. Mary: Bransen Farias 9. Damien 55, Hawaii Baptist 50. Leading scorers—DMS: Levi Damo-Agcaoili 26, Raiden Silva 15. HBA: Eli Shibuya 21. Girls Varsity II Maryknoll 47, Hanalani 19. Leading scorers—Mary: Skylar Wu 9. Han: Pihaeu Akiona 5. Kamehameha 57, Punahou 11. Leading scorers—KS: Ceanne Baliaris 8. Pun: Sophia Ismael 3, Dream Takemoto 3. Mid-Pacific 41, Hawaii Baptist 39. Leading scorers—MPI: Kristie Kagawa 17, Kailey Furuta 10. HBA: Terra Kawamoto 13, Sierra Ramos 10. Previous Story Volleyball preview: UH volleyball has set the bar high