UH working to correct the correctable against Bakersfield

The Hawaii basketball team’s drawing boards are 94 feet long by 50 feet wide.

In going back to the drawing boards, the Rainbow Warriors worked on free throws, rebounding and maintaining possessions during drills ahead of today’s road game against Cal State Bakersfield in the Icardo Center.

The ‘Bows turned the ball over 19 times against TCU in the final round of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic and 17 times against Cal State Fullerton in last Saturday’s Big West opener. They also shot 66.7% from the line during this three-game losing streak.

“Everything is always correctable, and we attack the correctable,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “It’s easy to identify problems. The hard thing is the solutions.”

Ganot said the ’Bows studied recent lapses during video-review sessions, then added specific drills to address those concerns during practices.

“We’ll try anything and everything to continue to get better,” Ganot said.

The ’Bows have cemented a front-court rotation of Bernardo da Silva, Mor Seck, Justin McKoy and Harry Rouhliadeff. Eighth-year senior Juan Munoz and freshman Tom Beattie have backed starting guards Noel Coleman and JoVon McClanahan. Beattie’s versatility and reliability (one turnover every 28.4 minutes) are expected to lead to an expanded role as a wing against CSUB.

“He’s had moments as a freshman,” Ganot said. “He’s been impactful for early in his career. I think he has a bright future. A lot of it is his demeanor, his disposition, his maturity, his professionalism. Everybody has ups and downs, but you wouldn’t know it with him. That’s a great quality. He’s fearless. His attitude is top notch. And that’s why he’s improved and will continue to improve.”

CSUB, which dropped its first two Big West games, is healthier than a year ago, when point guard Kaleb Higgins missed the remainder of the 2022-23 season because of an ACL injury. At that time, forwards Modestas Kancleris and Ugnius Jarusevicius also were sidelined with injuries.

But Higgins has made a full recovery, and leads the Roadrunners in scoring (17.2 points per game) and assists (3.7 per game). His 5-foot-10, 165-pound frame belies his aggressiveness.

“He’s one of those guys who competes and works at it every day,” CSUB coach Rod Barnes said. “He wants to win. He wants to play well. He wants his team to do well. As a result of that, that’s what makes him a good player.”

Higgins also can mix it up in the low post.

“A lot of it is because he’s competitive,” Barnes said. “He goes and gets the basketball.”

Overall, the Roadrunners are focused on hunting rebounds. They have rebounded 32% of their missed field-goal attempts and free throws.

“That’s one of the things we take pride in,” Barnes said of offensive rebounding. “It’s about working and hustling and playing hard. We feel one of the attributes of our athleticism is being able to pursue the basketball.”

The Roadrunners are averaging 69.6 points per game, with 50.8% of the production coming from the paint. “We’re not shooting the ball from 3 very well right now,” Barnes said of the 29.9% accuracy from behind the arc. “If we were, we’d probably be averaging about 74 points.”

The Roadrunners are 5-0 when they score at least 74 points. Barnes said Dalph Panopio’s return to health should widen the offense. Panopio has converted on 63% of his 27 3-point shots this season.