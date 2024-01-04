Warriors a hit on opening night vs. Loyola Chicago
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Hawaii’s Spyros Chakas took a swing against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in Wednesday’s match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Chakas led the Warriors with 16 kills.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Warriors Spyros Chakas, Kurt Nusterer and Tread Rosenthal turned as ‘Eleu Choy passed the ball against Loyola Chicago on Wednesday.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Warriors hitter Spyros Chakas blasted the ball past Loyola Chicago Ramblers Daniel Fabikovic and Jimmy Meinhart on Wednesday.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, fans were on their feet. The home opener drew a crowd of 4,440. UH faces Loyola Chicago again on Friday.
