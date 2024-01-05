Scheffler at 16 under to lead The Sentry on Maui after 2 rounds

KAPALUA, Maui >> The 2023 PGA Player of the Year is off to a fine start five days and two rounds into the new year and a new season.

Scottie Scheffler shot 9-under-par 64 today and is at 16 under overall, alone atop the leaderboard midway through The Sentry at the Kapalua Plantation Course.

Scheffler was just a couple of inches off from making it 10 under for the day, barely missing a long putt for eagle on No. 18.

“I thought it was going in,” Scheffler said when asked if he was disappointed. “But, no, I was glad to tap it in (for birdie).”

Regret could come later though, as Scheffler was far from the only elite PGA player to take advantage of another nearly windless day on the hilly west Maui course.

Tyrell Hatton played the last four holes in 5 under to rally to his best round as a pro. His 11-under-par 62 put Hatton just a shot behind Sheffler, along with Brendon Todd and Sungjae Im.

Collin Morikawa shot 6 under to remain in striking range at two shots off the pace, tied for fifth with Chris Kirk, Victor Hovland and Byeong Hun An.

First-round leader Sahith Theegala is at 13 under for the tourney after shooting 69 today. He is three shots back at T9 with five others, including Jordan Spieth.

Every golfer in the 59-man field of 2023 Tour champions and FedEx Cup top 50 point-earners beat par 73 on Friday, and everyone is also under par for the tournament.

That includes Andrew Putnam, who shot 2 under Friday and holds up the rear at 1 under for the event. There is no cut, and last place earns a check for $50,000.

The winner gets $3.6 million of the total $20 million purse.