Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We are University of Hawaii Wahine basketball season ticket holders and noticed back in November, the elevators on the leeward side of the parking structure were out of service. Read more

We are University of Hawaii Wahine basketball season ticket holders and noticed back in November, the elevators on the leeward side of the parking structure were out of service. It’s so ironic to see the handicap placard sign mounted to the elevator, handicap parking spaces nearby, but the elevators not operational.

Another sign says to use the elevators on the opposite side, which is near the tennis court area. That is at least a 100-yard walk to the Stan Sheriff Center (SSC)!

I know the elevators have been out of service longer because my son recently graduated and has seen the signs since September.

Another appalling site are the out-of-service, trash-bag-covered urinals in the men’s bathrooms in the SSC — not to mention the cracks in the floor and having to jump over many wet spots.

It is so shameful to see such disrepair at Hawaii’s only major university.

Terry Tsuhako

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter