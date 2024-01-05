comscore Letter: Threat to Constitution by Trump trumps prices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: Threat to Constitution by Trump trumps prices

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Donald Trump has threatened to suspend the U.S. Constitution and place his political opponents into concentration camps if he gets elected. Read more

Letter: Put aside Trump, Biden; things better or worse?

