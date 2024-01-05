Letter: Threat to Constitution by Trump trumps prices

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Donald Trump has threatened to suspend the U.S. Constitution and place his political opponents into concentration camps if he gets elected. Read more

Donald Trump has threatened to suspend the U.S. Constitution and place his political opponents into concentration camps if he gets elected. Yet his minions write letters to the editor asking people to vote for him because “the price of butter was lower” when he was president (“Put aside Trump, Biden; things better or worse?” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 4). Trump truly is supported by the clueless.

Sidney Goldstein

Nimitz

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter