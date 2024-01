Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This may rank among the longest-running arm-wrestling bouts in the state Senate. The warring GOP Sens. Brenton Awa and Kurt Fevella — the sum of the Republican minority — still can’t agree which of the two should have the title of minority leader. The fight began with Awa’s inaugural session in the Capitol last year.

State Rep. Diamond Garcia from the relatively peaceful Republican House caucus has offered to help broker a traditional hooponopono reconciliation effort to heal things.

One question: Can either of them be a “leader” if the other won’t follow?