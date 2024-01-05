3 state courts evacuated in bomb scare

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Three state courthouses were evacuated Thursday and searched for explosives after a second day of bomb threats emailed around the country. Read more

Three state courthouses were evacuated Thursday and searched for explosives after a second day of bomb threats emailed around the country.

The Ronald T.Y. Moon building in Kapolei, Kaui­kea­ouli Hale in Honolulu and the Puuhonua Kaulike courthouse in Lihue cleared people out Thursday morning after receiving threats. All three reopened by 9:50 a.m.

Federal court officials did not respond to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser question about whether the courthouse on Ala Moana Boulevard was evacuated and searched for explosives.

“We are aware of the threat made to the Hawaii state judiciary and others,” Lucy H. Carrillo, clerk of court, for the U.S. District Court of Hawaii, told the Star-Advertiser. “We are in consultation with our law enforcement partners. With the information we have, we will continue to stay vigilant, and the court remains open.”

A mass email was sent to courthouses nationwide Thursday claiming that explosives were placed in court facilities, according to a statement from the state.

The message was received by the Hawaii State Judiciary and the U.S. District Court of Hawaii and was allegedly sent by the same person/entity that sent a similar threat Wednesday claiming bombs had been placed in capitol facilities in many states.

Those threats were false. Deputy sheriffs searched the state Capitol on Wednesday and found no explosives after an early morning threat forced an evacuation and closure.

“While no doubt concerning, after consulting with the state Department of Law Enforcement, we are proceeding with its recommendation to remain open (Thursday) to the public while conducting diligent screening of all packages and people entering our facilities,” said Rodney Maile, administrative director of the courts, in a statement. “The Sheriffs are conducting sweeps of the interiors and exteriors of our buildings to confirm there is no threat.”

The Ronald T.Y. Moon building returned to service following security sweeps at 9:50 a.m. yesterday. Kaui­kea­ouli Hale reopened at 9:15 a.m., and Puuhonua Kaulike in Lihue returned at about 8:45 a.m.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation acknowledged the numerous bomb threats made against courthouses Thursday.

Steven Merrill, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Honolulu Division, said the bureau takes the threats seriously but has “no information to indicate a specific and credible threat.”

The FBI is working with county, state and federal partners to gather, share and act upon threat information.

“We urge the public to stay vigilant and report these matters if they see something,” said Merrill.

Information can be shared with the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 808-566-4300.

Government buildings and courthouses in several states were evacuated Thursday following bomb threats, causing brief disruptions in some places, according to The Associated Press.

The Mississippi Capitol and courthouses in Arkansas, Montana, Maine, Florida and Massachusetts were evacuated, but no explosives were immediately found and the buildings were reopened to the public.

The latest round of evacuations comes after an emailed threat to officials in several states prompted lockdowns at multiple state capitols Wednesday. The threats also follow a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

———

The Associated Press contributed to this report.