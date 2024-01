Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cades Schutte LLP has announced the promotion of two of its associates to partner:

Sachi E. Hiatt is a partner in the Finance, Real Estate and Corporate Department. Her practice focuses on real estate sales and acquisitions, condominiums and other planned developments and land use review. Hiatt received her J.D., summa cum laude, from the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law and her B.A. from Harvard University.

Nathan C. Yang is a partner in the Finance, Real Estate and Corporate Department. His practice focuses on commercial finance, affordable housing and business transitions. Yang obtained his L.L.M. in international and comparative law and J.D. from Duke University School of Law, B.A. from Pepperdine University, magna cum laude.

