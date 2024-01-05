comscore Rearview Mirror: Annual awards bestowed for contributions to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Annual awards bestowed for contributions to Hawaii

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022 Ernest Lau of the Board of Water Supply has been instrumental in persuading the Navy to close the Red Hill Bulk Storage Facility.

  • COURTESY LYNNE WATERS COMMUNICATIONS For 30 years, “Emme’s Island Moments” has shared stories of the Obamas, Paul McCartney, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and many others. Emme Tomimbang with the Obamas at a 2010 fundraiser at The Kahala hotel.

  • COURTESY KITTY YANNONE Kitty Yannone raised over $2 million to build the first Ronald McDonald House in Hawaii. It led to her working at and then owning the leading communications firm in the islands.

Last week I presented the first of my 2023 Rearview Mirror Annual Awards. They honor those who made, preserved or shared Hawaii history. Read more

