Rearview Mirror: Annual awards bestowed for contributions to Hawaii
By Bob Sigall
Today
Updated 11:26 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022
Ernest Lau of the Board of Water Supply has been instrumental in persuading the Navy to close the Red Hill Bulk Storage Facility.
COURTESY LYNNE WATERS COMMUNICATIONS
For 30 years, “Emme’s Island Moments” has shared stories of the Obamas, Paul McCartney, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and many others. Emme Tomimbang with the Obamas at a 2010 fundraiser at The Kahala hotel.
COURTESY KITTY YANNONE
Kitty Yannone raised over $2 million to build the first Ronald McDonald House in Hawaii. It led to her working at and then owning the leading communications firm in the islands.