Sanctuary seeks volunteers for humpback whale count

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2005 Whale-watching season in Hawaii is December to May, with peak season around January and February. A whale breaches off Lahaina.

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is preparing for this year’s Sanctuary Ocean Count as kohola, or humpback whales, make their annual migration from Alaska waters to the islands to mate, calve and nurse their young this winter. Read more

