In 2005, the 90,000-seat Stanford Stadium in California was demolished after the last game of the season on Nov. 26. Read more

The replacement 50,000-seat stadium was ready for the first game of the 2006 on Sept. 16, 2006, less than 10 months later.

How long have we been dithering about the removal and replacement of Aloha Stadium, more than three years now? Something is wrong here!

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

