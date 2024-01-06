Letter: Illegal fireworks cause trauma; go after them

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Vivid in memories across the islands from the previous holiday season was severe trauma for many of our pets and elders; a lot of pets died. Read more

Thousands of islanders who have pets, along with youth and elders with respiratory-heart issues or are sensitive to loud noises and lights, are deeply grateful to the Illegal Fireworks Task Force for the recent seizure of more than 100,000 pounds of deadly disruptive polluting bombs and fireworks.

Vivid in memories across the islands from the previous holiday season was severe trauma for many of our pets and elders; a lot of pets died. A lot of pets died. We deserve to be free of trauma caused by ear-splitting noises throughout the days and nights.

I strongly encourage the governor and mayor to continue to enforce laws, reduce invasive pests and corruption in our ports — and these illegal blast bombs that are deadly, fire-producing risks to our community’s health and safety.

Rob Kinslow

Maunalani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter