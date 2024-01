Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shame, shame, shame on the legal justice system for the Monday shootings of our police officers. This criminal was allowed to roam the streets after 18 previous convictions.

It’s time to banish the judges and the prosecutors who continue to put the public in jeopardy because of their actions. They are making judgements that are contrary to logical reason.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

