comscore Bail denied for adoptive father in murder of 6-year-old girl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Bail denied for adoptive father in murder of 6-year-old girl

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Isaac Kalua, right, appeared Friday in Circuit Court for a bail hearing with court-appointed attorney Donovan Odo. Judge Paul Wong denied his request to be released on bail.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Isaac Kalua, right, appeared Friday in Circuit Court for a bail hearing with court-appointed attorney Donovan Odo. Judge Paul Wong denied his request to be released on bail.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021 People left stuffed animals, flowers, lei and balloons as a memorial for Isabella “Ariel” Kalua on the corner of Hihimanu and Puha streets in Waimanalo. Isabella went missing in 2021.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021

    People left stuffed animals, flowers, lei and balloons as a memorial for Isabella “Ariel” Kalua on the corner of Hihimanu and Puha streets in Waimanalo. Isabella went missing in 2021.

A Circuit Court judge denied setting bail Friday for a Waimanalo man accused of murdering his adopted 6-year-old daughter in the summer of 2021. Read more

Previous Story
Rolled-over legislative bill targets illegal fireworks in Hawaii

Scroll Up