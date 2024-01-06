comscore City and state push more ADUs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City and state push more ADUs

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
    There are 1,091 existing ADUs on Oahu, according to the city, with 13 ADU permits that have been approved and 376 applications under review.

State lawmakers this legislative session will push for an increase in the number of smaller independent homes known as accessory dwelling units, specifically on Maui to house wildfire survivors and statewide to reduce homelessness. Read more

