comscore City buys Iwilei properties for affordable housing on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

City buys Iwilei properties for affordable housing on Oahu

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.
  • COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU Iwilei Center is a 3.8-acre commercial property the city plans to convert into new, city-owned affordable housing that will be close to the planned rail line.

    COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

    Iwilei Center is a 3.8-acre commercial property the city plans to convert into new, city-owned affordable housing that will be close to the planned rail line.

This transaction will convert the existing center — now home to warehouses, loading docks, offices for lease as well as more than two dozen commercial tenants — to a new, city-owned affordable housing development, the city says. Read more

Previous Story
Rolled-over legislative bill targets illegal fireworks in Hawaii

Scroll Up