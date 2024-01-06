comscore FEMA approves over $330M for housing relief on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
FEMA approves over $330M for housing relief on Maui

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  • ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Maui hotel workers who lost their homes in the Maui fires held a march and sign-waving session Dec. 20 in Kaanapali, Maui.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 18 Lamesha Terrell, a FEMA support specialist, listens to the concerns of an applicant affected by the Lahaina wildfire at the Maui campus of the University of Hawaii.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration have approved over $330.8 million in federal relief aid for 6,925 households since the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui, FEMA announced Friday in a news release. Read more

