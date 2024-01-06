comscore Maui plan targets longer-term housing for wildfire victims | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui plan targets longer-term housing for wildfire victims

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  City officials joined hands in prayer at Friday's news conference for the Maui Housing Recovery program.

    City officials joined hands in prayer at Friday’s news conference for the Maui Housing Recovery program.

  The first phase of the Pulelehua master-plan community is underway in Kapalua above Honoapiilani Highway.

    The first phase of the Pulelehua master-plan community is underway in Kapalua above Honoapiilani Highway.

There are approximately 1,459 Maui households living in various forms of mid- to long-term housing, and the plan’s goal is to increase that to 3,071 by March 1 and optimistically to more than 4,200 by July 1. Read more

