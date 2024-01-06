Hawaii men’s volleyball surprised in 5 by Loyola Chicago
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway puts a kill past Loyola outside hitter Parker Van Buren.
Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway (1) celebrates after a point with libero ‘Eleu Choy.
Hawaii hitter Alaka‘i Todd had a big night on Friday against Loyola Chicago. He had 12 kills with no errors and hit .545 on a night when the Warriors hit .409. However, UH committed 27 service errors compared to 14 for the Ramblers in the five-set loss.