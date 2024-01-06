comscore Defending 4-time state champ ‘Iolani grinds out win over Kamehameha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Defending 4-time state champ ‘Iolani grinds out win over Kamehameha

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani guard Hailey Fernandez drove past Kamehameha’s Leia Mata on Jan. 26.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    ‘Iolani guard Hailey Fernandez drove past Kamehameha’s Leia Mata on Jan. 26.

The Raiders opened a 10-4 lead in the first quarter and never trailed. Read more

Previous Story
Sahith Theegala leads by 1 shot after the first round of The Sentry on Maui
Next Story
Television and radio – January 6, 2024

Scroll Up