comscore Scheffler stays calm, cool in surging to Sentry lead | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Scheffler stays calm, cool in surging to Sentry lead

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Sahith Theegala follows his shot on the third green during the second round.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Sahith Theegala follows his shot on the third green during the second round.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Viktor Hovland tips his cap after making his eagle putt on the 18th green during the second round.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Viktor Hovland tips his cap after making his eagle putt on the 18th green during the second round.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Scottie Scheffler waved to the gallery on the 18th green during the second round of The Sentry event at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua on Friday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Scottie Scheffler waved to the gallery on the 18th green during the second round of The Sentry event at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua on Friday.

Any golfer will tell you: Maintaining a cool head and staying off of tilt is the most important key to success. Read more

Previous Story
Sahith Theegala leads by 1 shot after the first round of The Sentry on Maui

Scroll Up