Column: Support Native Hawaiian firms, which boost culture

Small businesses owned by Native Hawaiians are a significant force in Hawaii’s economy. Family-operated and deeply rooted in cultural heritage, these establishments uphold the region’s traditional and historical legacy. These customs, passed down through generations, shape the identity and essence of the Hawaiian community. Supporting these enterprises not only improves the economic outlook but also sustains the cultural heartbeat of Hawaii.

Hawaiian culture has been shaped by the arrival of early settlers around 800 AD. Over time, Europeans introduced diseases and religions, leading to division and battles. King Kamehameha the Great eventually united the islands, but Hawaii became a U.S. territory in 1900. Despite these challenges, Hawaiian culture remains resilient and celebrated.

Native Hawaiian businesses are vital in preserving Hawaii’s unique cultural identity, acting as ambassadors of local culture and incorporating traditional elements. They maintain a connection to the past while ensuring their cultural elements thrive in the contemporary context. Engaging in community development projects, such as investing in infrastructure and collaborating with educational institutions, Native Hawaiian businesses foster a skilled workforce and community ownership.

While Hawaii is often seen as a paradise, it’s essential to recognize the culture shaped and passed down by the kupuna for generations. Without paper to record history or language, the kupuna orally communicated tales and traditions. The foundation of this culture lies in the deep reverence and strong sense of responsibility for the natural world.

Hawaiians consider themselves a part of, not separate from, nature and view themselves as the direct kin of the plants and animals that coexisted in their world. Both animate and inanimate objects possess spiritual power, known as “mana,” and Hawaiians embrace the role of caretakers of the ‘aina (land). Hawaiian chant (‘oli), song (mele) and dance (hula) celebrate elements of the natural world that nourish gifts to the spiritual and material needs of the people.

During an interview with Leea Kalilimoku, the owner of Boxed Up Cookies and a Native Hawaiian wahine, she expressed her gratitude for not experiencing many obstacles while running her business. However, she empathized with the difficulties faced by other small business owners. In her words, “Creating a small business often involves challenges like securing funding, facing competition and sustaining growth.”

Hawaiian small businesses face challenges in preserving culture, including balancing tradition with modern market demands, navigating regulations and addressing the impact of external influences on cultural authenticity. Collaborative efforts and community involvement can help mitigate these challenges.

In any industry, competition with multinational companies can vary. Some businesses may encounter obstacles, while others may excel by offering unique products or services. However, certain companies may find it difficult to compete with larger corporations that enter the market and promote their products as “made in Hawaii” or employ tropes associated with Hawaii at a reduced price point.

There has been a growing focus on initiatives that support minority- owned businesses, including those run by Native Hawaiians. Some companies offer programs that bring together small businesses and provide guidance on how to expand. Various funding opportunities exist, but they typically involve a difficult application and selection process, with only a few businesses being chosen.

We have a personal responsibility to support Native Hawaiian small businesses that help preserve and promote the cultural heritage that has been shaped and handed down through generations. These businesses have safeguarded traditional practices, art forms and indigenous knowledge that form an essential part of the Native Hawaiian identity.

Support for Native Hawaiian small businesses can include community initiatives, mentorship programs and shopping for local products. By supporting them, people contribute to the continuity of these traditions, ensuring they are passed down to future generations.

Kailey Nahiku Evaimalo is a senior at Sacred Hearts Academy.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders (CTLhawaii.org).