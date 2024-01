Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here it is the beginning of 2024, and we are still debating what caused the Civil War?

A bit of history: Cotton was king, the production of cotton made the South rich. As an African American, I am appalled by the continued attempts to whitewash the ugly history of the Civil War.

In response to Herbert Blann’s letter (“Secession was the cause of Civil War,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 2): Yes, the cause was secession. But why did the South want to secede? Because it wanted to keep slavery, which made it wealthy through the growth-of-cotton period.

Gregory Peterson

Kapolei

