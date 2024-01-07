comscore David Shapiro: Start the new year right with some pointed wisdom | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Start the new year right with some pointed wisdom

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

Offending those in power is sometimes a necessary part of my work. Read more

Previous Story
FEMA approves over $330M for housing relief on Maui

Scroll Up