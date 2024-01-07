comscore Kirk in the driver’s seat at Kapalua’s Plantation Course | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kirk in the driver’s seat at Kapalua’s Plantation Course

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
    Chris Kirk leads the field with 26.67 putts per round this week. He was 54th on the Tour last year at 28.65.

    Akshay Bhatia hit from the 18th tee during the third round of The Sentry on Saturday at the Kapalua Plantation Course.

Kirk, 38 and a five-time PGA Tour winner, enters the final round at the Plantation Course at Kapalua at 21 under. He grabbed the solo lead with a birdie on No. 18 Saturday to complete his third round at 7-under-par 66. Read more

