Following last year’s whirlwind of new projects that culminated with two ­major casino openings in December, Durango and Fontainebleau, what’s in store for 2024?

The next likely big debut is Atomic Golf at The Strat, but there are no new casinos planned all year.

Rather, the focus will be on events — lots of them — and things will heat up fast starting with the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Following that will be more mega-­concerts; the NHL draft; multiple pro and college sports tournaments; an assortment of awards shows; and the next seasons for the Golden Knights, Raiders and Aces, with it all rolling back to the Grand Prix race No. 2 in November.

As for casinos, the most significant developments will be the transformation of the Mirage to the Hard Rock, the redo of the Rio, and whatever’s gonna happen at the Tropicana in the saga of the Las Vegas Athletics baseball stadium.

Jaws: Competitive eating’s G.O.A.T., Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, will compete in the second-­annual Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel-­Eating Championship at 11 a.m. Jan. 13. Joining Chestnut will be the world’s top women’s competitive eater, Miki Sudo. The public is invited to spectate at the deli and will receive a free commemorative T-shirt while supplies last.

Avengers departs: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. has closed at Treasure Island. It opened in 2016 and was a precursor to the many interactive exhibits and attractions that have proliferated since.

Question: Are any new buffets expected to open in 2024?

Answer: Nothing new has been announced. Last year at this time there were 13 buffets, this year there are still 13. Food halls continue to open, however, now having been firmly established as the preference over bringing back the buffets.

