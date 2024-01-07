comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Jan. 7, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 7, 2024

  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • East Honolulu residents Tim and Karen Ching snapped a selfie in front of the Poke Bar restaurant in Paris in March.

    East Honolulu residents Tim and Karen Ching snapped a selfie in front of the Poke Bar restaurant in Paris in March.

  • On a road trip in southern Spain in March, Kailua resident Mao Moeng spotted the Aloha Poke eatery in ­Seville. Moeng writes: “We walked in the place and said, ‘Aloha,’ but nobody seemed to know what we were talking about.” Photo by Bob Moeng.

    On a road trip in southern Spain in March, Kailua resident Mao Moeng spotted the Aloha Poke eatery in ­Seville. Moeng writes: “We walked in the place and said, ‘Aloha,’ but nobody seemed to know what we were talking about.” Photo by Bob Moeng.

  • Honolulu residents Edward Tsukayama and his son Travis discovered the Manoa Valley Cafe in Nagoya, Japan, in March. Photo by Taryn Tsukayama.

    Honolulu residents Edward Tsukayama and his son Travis discovered the Manoa Valley Cafe in Nagoya, Japan, in March. Photo by Taryn Tsukayama.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - Dec. 31, 2023

Scroll Up