Letter: Be thankful for brave officers facing criminals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The public can second-guess the decisions made by the Honolulu Police Department in the New Year’s Day attempt to apprehend attempted murder suspect Sidney Tafokitau. Read more

The public can second-guess the decisions made by the Honolulu Police Department in the New Year’s Day attempt to apprehend attempted murder suspect Sidney Tafokitau.

If there’s any blame to go around, it should 100% be on the now-deceased suspect who led the police around the island, putting residents along the route at risk. No one will ever know what was going through Tafokitau’s mind as his futile attempt to evade capture ended in a barrage of bullets.

Possibly sensing a no-win situation, he may have decided to try and take down as many police officers with him before his demise. Let’s be thankful for the bravery and courage of the officers who risked their lives to get a dangerous criminal off our streets and neighborhoods.

Judd Ota

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter