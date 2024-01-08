Editorial | Letters Letter: Be thankful for brave officers facing criminals Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The public can second-guess the decisions made by the Honolulu Police Department in the New Year’s Day attempt to apprehend attempted murder suspect Sidney Tafokitau. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The public can second-guess the decisions made by the Honolulu Police Department in the New Year’s Day attempt to apprehend attempted murder suspect Sidney Tafokitau. If there’s any blame to go around, it should 100% be on the now-deceased suspect who led the police around the island, putting residents along the route at risk. No one will ever know what was going through Tafokitau’s mind as his futile attempt to evade capture ended in a barrage of bullets. Possibly sensing a no-win situation, he may have decided to try and take down as many police officers with him before his demise. Let’s be thankful for the bravery and courage of the officers who risked their lives to get a dangerous criminal off our streets and neighborhoods. Judd Ota Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Support Native Hawaiian firms, which boost culture