comscore Letter: Be thankful for brave officers facing criminals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Be thankful for brave officers facing criminals

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The public can second-guess the decisions made by the Honolulu Police Department in the New Year’s Day attempt to apprehend attempted murder suspect Sidney Tafokitau. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Support Native Hawaiian firms, which boost culture

Scroll Up