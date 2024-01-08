Letter: Various interpretations of loaded Mideast terms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Claudine Gay and Liz Magill were recently forced to resign for letting students use slogans like “globalize the intifada” and “from river to sea” on campus. Are such slogans antisemitic? Antisemitic refers to “prejudice, discrimination, or hostility directed against Jewish people.”

The term “intifada” has come to symbolize popular resistance and expressions of Palestinian grievances against Israeli policies, not Jews. Likewise, the second controversial slogan “river to sea” is used by proponents of a one-state solution that would include both Israel and the Palestinian territories, with equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity or religion.

To interpret these slogans used in antiwar protests as antisemitic is incorrect. Students should be allowed to criticize the state of Israel, without being labeled as “haters” of Jewish people.

Alex Shah

Kailua-Kona

