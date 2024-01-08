Hawai‘i Convention Center focuses on future offshore bookings
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 16
Above, 12-year-old Alex McCauley, middle, smiled while learning how to craft Hanagasa charms with grandmother Cindy Liu, top, and mother Karin while instuctor Cynthia Pang, left, looks on during the 2023 Okinawan Festival at the convention center in Honolulu.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / AUG. 5
Comic Con Honolulu is a three-day event held annually at the Hawai‘i Convention Center and features guests from the comics, gaming, television and movie industries.