Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has hired Christopher Singhavara as sales account manager of the Personal Lines unit. Read more

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has hired Christopher Singhavara as sales account manager of the Personal Lines unit. He brings over 10 years of customer service experience to the Atlas team, holds a Property & Casualty license and is currently pursuing his Bachelor of Science in MIS and business analytics from Colorado State University.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.