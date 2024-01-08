comscore Stalled bills have second life in 2024 legislative session | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Stalled bills have second life in 2024 legislative session

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Dozens of bills from the 2023 legislative session that failed to become law remain alive going into the Jan. 17 start of the upcoming session, including one that would eliminate the Hawaii Tourism Authority and create a new tourism entity. Read more

